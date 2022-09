Sorry this took longer than expected but DUSK is now VERIFIED for Steam Deck.

If you have a Steam Deck, try it out! We didn't add that weapon wheel for nothing!



And yes we're still hard at work on DUSK HD and the final SDK, Steam Workshop and all that fun stuff.

In the mean time... GLOOMWOOD Early Access starts next week.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150760/Gloomwood/

See you... SOON™