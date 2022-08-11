 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 11 August 2022

Updates for build v0.7.63

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 11 August 2022

Updates for build v0.7.63

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there! Some notes for this build:

  • Updated the Audio Fragment to use a new Audio Decoder minigame.
  • Added a tour tip for Audio Decoder.
  • Updated tour tips to progress with a single button click.
  • Added visual outline (working on stylistic visuals a little).
  • Updated LAWD to use the main button to Transport the Player.
  • Updated the Day/Night scene change to have a transition for the effect.
  • Increased the height of the Nanodeck and Office area.

More to come!

Thanks - Larry

