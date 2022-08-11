Updates for build v0.7.63

Hello there! Some notes for this build:
- Updated the Audio Fragment to use a new Audio Decoder minigame.
- Added a tour tip for Audio Decoder.
- Updated tour tips to progress with a single button click.
- Added visual outline (working on stylistic visuals a little).
- Updated LAWD to use the main button to Transport the Player.
- Updated the Day/Night scene change to have a transition for the effect.
- Increased the height of the Nanodeck and Office area.
More to come!
Thanks - Larry
Changed files in this update