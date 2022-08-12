Moondrop releases into Early Access

It's been a wild development journey, but I've made it to release! Moondrop is now available on Steam for Windows.

Early Access is a wonderful program, and it means that I'm far from done with the game. I'll be adding in new puzzles, perks, and potions, new magic items and NPCs, and more upgrade options at the village to stuff the game to the brim with content. I can't do it alone, though! Let me know what you think of the game, what your winning builds look like, and what you'd like to see in future versions. The best is yet to come!