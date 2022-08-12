 Skip to content

Moondrop update for 12 August 2022

Moondrop releases into Early Access

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a wild development journey, but I've made it to release! Moondrop is now available on Steam for Windows.

Early Access is a wonderful program, and it means that I'm far from done with the game. I'll be adding in new puzzles, perks, and potions, new magic items and NPCs, and more upgrade options at the village to stuff the game to the brim with content. I can't do it alone, though! Let me know what you think of the game, what your winning builds look like, and what you'd like to see in future versions. The best is yet to come!

