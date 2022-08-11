Patch 1.51 Update

Please forgive me for the bugs introduced after uploading this build this morning. I made some changes to raycast masks and accidentally made it impossible to interact with railroad cart and plants. I think I have fixed it now, but please feel free to let me know if you notice anything else. Thank you for your patience!
Allow stacked use of bandages. The health restore effect will just override the previous one.
Added an option to adjust brightness of night-time environment.
Added a button to reset key bindings.
Added a list of current faction relationships under Orders page. This helps when you decide which faction's serum order to work on.
Fixed a bug with glowing skulls missing in the DLC
Fixed a bug with Jian Jun in the DLC not giving you a response when you attempt to give him the potion.
Fixed the issue of character revolving itself constantly when mouse is over him.
Allow enemy characters to appear when main character is hiding behind a cover. This helps with the situation of point-blank gunfights with a cover between player and enemy.
Sleep will immediately complete all timed restore boost effects such as health restore and radiation reduction.
Adjusted damage, accuracy of many weapons
Fixed a bug with trader's money after a trade where player offers extra money.
Fixed a bug with hostile NPCs stuck in place after standing up.
Fixed the annoying spikes shooting out of the invisible enemy's noise circles.
Reduced the amount of Tunguska Syndrome acquired after exposed to Visitation.
Fixed the outhouse in DLC near the forest - it now can be used to hide from VIsitations.
Allow mouse hovering over items when note is open. This way you can check what items you have while reading recipes.
