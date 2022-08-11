 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 11 August 2022

Patch 1.51 Update

Patch 1.51 Update · Last edited by Wendy

Please forgive me for the bugs introduced after uploading this build this morning. I made some changes to raycast masks and accidentally made it impossible to interact with railroad cart and plants. I think I have fixed it now, but please feel free to let me know if you notice anything else. Thank you for your patience!

  • Allow stacked use of bandages. The health restore effect will just override the previous one.

  • Added an option to adjust brightness of night-time environment.

  • Added a button to reset key bindings.

  • Added a list of current faction relationships under Orders page. This helps when you decide which faction's serum order to work on.

  • Fixed a bug with glowing skulls missing in the DLC

  • Fixed a bug with Jian Jun in the DLC not giving you a response when you attempt to give him the potion.

  • Fixed the issue of character revolving itself constantly when mouse is over him.

  • Allow enemy characters to appear when main character is hiding behind a cover. This helps with the situation of point-blank gunfights with a cover between player and enemy.

  • Sleep will immediately complete all timed restore boost effects such as health restore and radiation reduction.

  • Adjusted damage, accuracy of many weapons

  • Fixed a bug with trader's money after a trade where player offers extra money.

  • Fixed a bug with hostile NPCs stuck in place after standing up.

  • Fixed the annoying spikes shooting out of the invisible enemy's noise circles.

  • Reduced the amount of Tunguska Syndrome acquired after exposed to Visitation.

  • Fixed the outhouse in DLC near the forest - it now can be used to hide from VIsitations.

  • Allow mouse hovering over items when note is open. This way you can check what items you have while reading recipes.

