Build 9299932 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This update brings new changes to the code of conduct within the app.

Changes the Bigscreen Code of Conduct page.

Adds a Code of Conduct option in the settings menu.

Adds Code of Conduct sign in the lobby and other lobby environment changes. 🍿

To view the updated code of conduct, head into the Settings page in the Bigscreen menu and tap Code of Conduct on the left hand side.