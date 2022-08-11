Usability and help improvements

Rank indicators on empty piles

Empty foundation piles have always been labelled with the rank of card that must be played on them.

This labeling has now been extended to other types of piles. No label means any rank may be played onto the pile. A large X means that the player is not allowed to move any cards onto the pile. Otherwise, the pile is labeled with the rank(s) allowed.





Improved help with animated rules

The help/rules window has been updated to include an image with the annotated layout of each variant. A 'Show gameplay' button has also been added, which will animate moves according to the rules of the selected variant. These should help players better understand the mechanics of each game.

Other changes