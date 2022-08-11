 Skip to content

Iron Ruler update for 11 August 2022

v1.0.5 Minor fixes

Build 9299569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.5

  • Some menu options active with advisor on could lead to a crash.
  • Patch notes visualization caused a crash if player had no saves.
  • Advisor reactivation now immediately effective.
  • Fixed a typo in French version.

