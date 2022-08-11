 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 11 August 2022

Security update and minor bug fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

265: Early Access 0.13.4 - August 11, 2022 5:50 PM EST
• The buy-back inventory no longer resets when you return to town. It will now only reset when you camp out.
• Addressed security and integrity updates server-side. Nothing exciting in this patch, but development on the fun stuff starts, tonight. 😎

