📢 Dancing Cube OUT NOW!

Hey there!

We are super excited to finally release Dancing Cube in Early Access :)

This phase will allow us to gather feedback from the community and continue improving the game with you.

We hope you'll enjoy the game!

Alex & Etienne

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1738540/Dancing_Cube/

WHY EARLY ACCESS?

Early Access will allow us to collect feedback from the community to improve the game. Dancing Cube can still evolve and we want to hear from players to move it in the right direction.

APPROXIMATELY HOW LONG WILL THIS GAME BE IN EARLY ACCESS?

We estimate the game will be in Early Access for approximately 6-9 months. This may vary depending on player requests.

WHAT IS THE CURRENT STATE OF THE EARLY ACCESS VERSION?

The game has 3 levels playable in 3 different game modes, 2 single-player modes (Playlist, Infinity) and 1 multiplayer mode.

You can already play with your friends in multiplayer locally or using the Steam Remote Play Together feature.

In Playlist mode, you try to complete all available levels and in Infinity mode, you try to survive as long as possible with only 1 life point. In Infinity Mode, your best time is stored on an online scoreboard allowing you to compare yourself against your friends and other players.

We plan to improve the existing game modes, add more game modes and allow players to change the game settings in multiplayer mode (frequency of appearance of powers, selection of in-game powers, number of lives, music speed, etc.)

HOW IS THE FULL VERSION PLANNED TO DIFFER FROM THE EARLY ACCESS VERSION?

During the Early Access period, we plan to add content, features, and bug fixes, including:

A level editor that will allow all players to create their own levels

About 3 to 6 additional levels created by us from original music

Added new powers

More Steam Achievements

Improved existing game modes and added new modes

Improved graphical interfaces and user experience

For now the game is only available on Windows. Linux is already planned, we would also like to add Mac. Other platforms not listed here may be added based on demand, time, and market.

Added new supported languages. French and German are already planned, we would also like to add Chinese. Other languages ​​not listed here may be added based on demand, time, and market.

We also want to integrate, as far as possible, the best features offered by the community.

WILL THE GAME BE PRICED DIFFERENTLY DURING AND AFTER EARLY ACCESS?

Yes, the price will be higher for people not participating in Early Access.

HOW ARE YOU PLANNING ON INVOLVING THE COMMUNITY IN YOUR DEVELOPMENT PROCESS?

We will be using our Discord server and the Steam forum to discuss and get feedback from the community. We encourage players to give us their ideas for improvements and to let us know if they find any bugs.