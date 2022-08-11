Hot Fix 4 for Update 1.3

A few quick fixes to address some issues found by players in the current 1.3 build.

Fixed an issue that prevented auto researching genres properly

Added milestone completion checks to spending paragon points. Now if you use paragon to unlock 25k fans or a big starting bank, it will correctly fire a check on the milestones for completion.

Fixed an exploit with bank loans. It was possible to take a loan, and then immediately owe less than the loans value to pay off the loan creating an infinite money glitch. This is caused in the early game when your company valuation is low, and numbers end up being rounded down to there minimal levels. As a temporary fix you will now get a loan that matches what you have to repay, whether that is higher or lower than you expected.

The banking fix I have implemented is not perfect as you may get a loan higher or lower than you expect in the early game to prevent any abuse, but it may seem confusing to get a higher or lower value loan. In the near future I will be reworking the math and the bank system, but for now this will serve as an emergency measure to prevent any exploiting. This only really affects the early game, as once your valuation is much higher than the initial $250k the math works out a lot cleaner. This will be fully fixed and rebuilt in the next update, but for now this will prevent any abuse. Big thank you to DoorFail from discord for bringing this to my attention via DMS to prevent it from spreading.

This should fix all remaining issues from the 1.3 update, I will now be working towards the 1.4 update set to drop October / 01 / 2022. Thank you for your support, and have fun developing.