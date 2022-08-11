 Skip to content

Maneuver Warfare update for 11 August 2022

Small patch - please download

Build 9299426 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed an issue with the editor and with the "select all" campaign button that previously did not add the Mission Pack South DLC operations when the DLC was purchased.

