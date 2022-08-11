Patch notes. Version 0.4.2 and 0.4.3
Version 0.4.3 changes:
-
Added time played to load information will only start counting time played after updating.
-
Fixed food in the market being inaccessible throughout the day apart from pumpkin and cabbages. (Worked as intended at night).
-
Fixed issue with church visual.
-
Fixed issue with church hud.
-
Changed river sound distance.
-
Adjusted no worker icon on some buildings.
Version 0.4.2 changes:
-
Improved tree performance.
-
Fixed market visual issue.
-
Fixed grass visual issue.
Changed files in this update