Bastide update for 11 August 2022

Patch notes. Version 0.4.2 and 0.4.3

Version 0.4.3 changes:

  • Added time played to load information will only start counting time played after updating.

  • Fixed food in the market being inaccessible throughout the day apart from pumpkin and cabbages. (Worked as intended at night).

  • Fixed issue with church visual.

  • Fixed issue with church hud.

  • Changed river sound distance.

  • Adjusted no worker icon on some buildings.

Version 0.4.2 changes:

  • Improved tree performance.

  • Fixed market visual issue.

  • Fixed grass visual issue.

