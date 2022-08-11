 Skip to content

Super Demon Survivors update for 11 August 2022

Patch 0.1.2 - Bugfix

Patch 0.1.2 - Bugfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.1.2

- Bugfix-

Fixed an issue where weapons were unreliable after magnet pickup

- Feature -

Added secret unlock - good luck finding it

