Patch Notes 71.25

Patch 71.25 is a quality-of-life update - we're continuing to update Storybook Brawl's art, adding some new options to group lobbies, and quashing some bugs.

New Art

We've included a few new pieces, as well as some extra polish for other recent additions.

Remastered

Sword of Fire and Ice

Lightning Dragon

Wretched Mummy

Bearded Vulture

Labyrinth Minotaur

Wizard's Familiar

Trojan Donkey

Princess Wight

Mihri, King Lion

The Fates

Group lobbies are getting a couple new options:

Added the ability to disable timers in group games. As a note, players who click battle early will sit on the versus screen until all players have clicked battle.

Added the ability to make lobbies with less than 8 players that do not fill with bots. Bots will still fill to make even numbers.

These changes will let you customize the games you play with your friends, and provide more tools for tournament structures!

Bug Fixes & Improvements