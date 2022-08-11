Patch Notes 71.25

Patch 71.25 is a quality-of-life update - we're continuing to update Storybook Brawl's art, adding some new options to group lobbies, and quashing some bugs.
New Art
We've included a few new pieces, as well as some extra polish for other recent additions.
Remastered
- Sword of Fire and Ice
- Lightning Dragon
- Wretched Mummy
- Bearded Vulture
Polish & Crop Updates
- Labyrinth Minotaur
- Wizard's Familiar
- Trojan Donkey
- Princess Wight
- Mihri, King Lion
- The Fates
Group Updates
Group lobbies are getting a couple new options:
-
Added the ability to disable timers in group games.
- As a note, players who click battle early will sit on the versus screen until all players have clicked battle.
-
Added the ability to make lobbies with less than 8 players that do not fill with bots. Bots will still fill to make even numbers.
These changes will let you customize the games you play with your friends, and provide more tools for tournament structures!
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed a bug that was causing your shop to roll or lock if you released your mouse over those buttons as you sold characters.
- Fixed an issue where Cat's Call would incorrectly trigger if your last front row character was one that summoned another character upon death. (For example, if your last front row character is Baby Bear, Cat's Call won't trigger until Mama Bear dies.)
- Fixed a bug where The Fates with a destined Polywoggle that slays didn't give the new destined character immediately.
- Fixed a bug with an Ambrosia'd Polywoggle that slays and dies was incorrectly reverting to a Polywoggle; now you end up with a permanently Upgraded copy of the transformed character.
- Fixed a bug where a mixawizzled Princess Wight would buff dwarves in your next non-locked shop an additional time.
- Fixed an issue where Puff Puffs in your shop that got buffed from Gingerbread Party / Feasting Dragon were showing incorrect stats.
- Fixed an issue where if you had Crystal Ball & Merlin Slippers with a full hand/board/shop and cast Evil Twin, the shop would fill with a spell instead of your evil twinned character.
- Fixed an issue where randomly casted targeted spells didn't display animation when you had Crystal Ball. (This should help you know which spell got cast now!)
Changed files in this update