EQDRIVE.IO update for 11 August 2022

Small Patch

Last edited by Wendy

We added a system to teleport you to the nearest road
when you have to respawn after falling into the sea.
Also made a few changes in collision detection of the trees to avoid game freezing.

Realityocean Games

