 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Goose Goose Duck update for 11 August 2022

2.07 Quality of Life Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9299084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mobile now has a floating joystick
Controller support for official Playstation and Xbox controllers
New Friends list features:

  • Statuses. Allow players to join your game, Allow requests from friends, and Do Not Disturb
  • Friends List Messaging
  • Friends list will inform you if it is full
    Microphone testing feature. If you join or host a lobby, in the settings, next to the No Mic button, there is a button that will allow you to test your microphone.
    New code redemption button in the collections menu

Bug fixes
Optimizations

Changed files in this update

Depot 1568592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link