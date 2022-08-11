2.07 Quality of Life Part 2

Mobile now has a floating joystick
Controller support for official Playstation and Xbox controllers
New Friends list features:
- Statuses. Allow players to join your game, Allow requests from friends, and Do Not Disturb
- Friends List Messaging
- Friends list will inform you if it is full
Microphone testing feature. If you join or host a lobby, in the settings, next to the No Mic button, there is a button that will allow you to test your microphone.
New code redemption button in the collections menu
Bug fixes
Optimizations
Changed files in this update