- Revamped level 0 with new ambience, stains, outlets, computers, and other stuff
- New Terror Hotel Casino sounds
- Made some improvements to the 1911
- Added a few new entrances
- Added a more robust inventory system that keeps items in your slots
- Fixed some more bugs
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 11 August 2022
V. 2.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
