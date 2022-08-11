 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 11 August 2022

V. 2.8

V. 2.8 · Build 9299077

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Revamped level 0 with new ambience, stains, outlets, computers, and other stuff
  • New Terror Hotel Casino sounds
  • Made some improvements to the 1911
  • Added a few new entrances
  • Added a more robust inventory system that keeps items in your slots
  • Fixed some more bugs

