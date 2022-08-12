Steam Leaderboards

Hello, dear pervs,
With today's update, we are bringing you:
- Steam Global Leaderboards, for those of you who want to measure yourself against other players.
- Also, we have fixed the Achievements system, so now you should be able to get all the achievements. You don't need to start a new game, just replay the relevant poker games for each achievement.
- We have fixed a few minor bugs and also done a few minor changes to some UI elements.
- Korean translation improvement thanks to Dongmin Lee from Sentimental K.
The reason for such a large download is that we had to change the engine version and this resulted in a lot of internal files being changed.
Enjoy.
P.S. If you still encounter issues with the Steam Achievements, please let us know.
Changed files in this update