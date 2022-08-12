Steam Leaderboards

Share · View all patches · Build 9298996 · Last edited 13 August 2022 – 07:26:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello, dear pervs,

With today's update, we are bringing you:

Steam Global Leaderboards , for those of you who want to measure yourself against other players.

, for those of you who want to measure yourself against other players. Also, we have fixed the Achievements system, so now you should be able to get all the achievements. You don't need to start a new game, just replay the relevant poker games for each achievement.

We have fixed a few minor bugs and also done a few minor changes to some UI elements.

Korean translation improvement thanks to Dongmin Lee from Sentimental K.

The reason for such a large download is that we had to change the engine version and this resulted in a lot of internal files being changed.

Enjoy.

P.S. If you still encounter issues with the Steam Achievements, please let us know.