Strip'Em II update for 12 August 2022

Steam Leaderboards

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, dear pervs,

With today's update, we are bringing you:

  • Steam Global Leaderboards, for those of you who want to measure yourself against other players.
  • Also, we have fixed the Achievements system, so now you should be able to get all the achievements. You don't need to start a new game, just replay the relevant poker games for each achievement.
  • We have fixed a few minor bugs and also done a few minor changes to some UI elements.
  • Korean translation improvement thanks to Dongmin Lee from Sentimental K.

The reason for such a large download is that we had to change the engine version and this resulted in a lot of internal files being changed.

Enjoy.

P.S. If you still encounter issues with the Steam Achievements, please let us know.

