Misc patch

Version 0.5550920371

🎯 [Misc] The sound effects volume for summoned worms have been reduced.

🎯 [Misc] Portals in randomized dungeons are now more seldom located close to each other.

🎯 [Misc] Tuned client player movement to reduce lag.

🎯 [Misc] Added an option to manually set bot level in the dedicated server.

🎯 [Balance] The Founders skill "Berserker Rampage" now increases the damage for all weapon types (instead of only Founders-type weapons).

🎯 [Balance] Drone debuffs to resistance in Continuum Mode has been reduced.

🎯 [Balance] The hull of most drones has been increased; the hull of a few Hangar Fighters has been reduced.

🎯 [Balance] The damage of some drones has been increased (e.g., Cloners).

🎯 [Balance] The damage of many Fighter Hangar-type drones has been decreased.

🎯 [Balance] Item stat rolls that increase % hull and % warp plasma are now larger.

🎯 [Balance] Item stat rolls that increase hull and warp plasma (fixed and regeneration) are now larger in Continuum Mode.

🎯 [Balance] The likelihood of procs being triggered has been greatly increased.

🎯 [Balance] The effectiveness of procs has been greatly increased.

🎯 [Balance] Fixed an incorrect text in the dedicated server console application.

🎯 [Balance] The Xinthu skill "Slow But Deadly" now increases damage with 30% per point (up from 15%). It also increases the duration of weapon conditions and auras.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could result in portals failing to be created (thus causing a soft-lock).

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with the collision-type loot pickup method when playing online COOP, which could yield ghost loot for clients.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue which caused COOP clients to have to double-click when dropping loot not yet assigned an ID by the server (e.g., inventory items obtained prior to joining the server).