Still be a Human update for 11 August 2022

Gems text, resolution and language

Share · View all patches · Build 9298901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added automatic detection of the resolution at the first start of the game;
Added automatic language detection at the first start of the game;
Fixed overlapping text when picking up gems;

