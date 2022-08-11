 Skip to content

FOREWARNED update for 11 August 2022

Hotfix v.26.2

Build 9298888

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes
• Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck with a black screen when ending the round

Changes
• Improved stairs and stone block textures for Tomb Variation #3

