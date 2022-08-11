Traitors in Salem Friend List Hotfixes

Today we’re issuing a hot patch to address a few issues with the recently released Friends and Notifications feature. Happy hanging!

Improvements

• Added unique sounds for Friend Request and Game Invite notifications.

• Changed font used for system messages displayed in the top drawer dropdown.

• When returning to Lobby from an active game, the Role List will be displayed regardless of whether the Friends or Notifications List had been displaying when the previous game started.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue where the UI could become unresponsive to player input during a game if they happened to be entering a new Friend’s name in the Add Friend input box as their game started.

• Fixed an issue with Splat showing up on multiple friend names in Friends Chat dialog when only one friend has sent a new message.

• Fixed an issue where even if you were looking at the active chat with a particular friend, if they sent you a new chat message, it would show a splat on the Notification button and also add the message notification to the notification list.

• Fixed an issue where the HUD Banner grey background would show when joining a game, with no text message displayed.

• Fixed an issue where the role deck extended role card could show both yellow and purple highlight on evil cards.

• Added punctuation to tooltip on Start button stating “You must have at least xx players to start a game”.