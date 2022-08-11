EG 1.0.9 Patch Notes

Euryale's Gambit 1.0.9 includes the following changes:
- Fixed some obvious mistakes in German translation
- Add real voices for Euryale, Ash, Stheno and Cera for the Stheno vs Euryale scene
- Add additional sound effects to Stheno vs Euryale Scene
