Game Feel Update (V0.1.5)

This update list may seem small but the general feel of the game is coming along nicely and the gameplay experience should be less buggy and more solid than before.

New Features

More procedural animations added to weapon sway & shooting

Overall movement & animations changes to feel more fluid & responsive

Changes

Many more details added to starting bunker

Spirit-Walker Ragdolls now match the clothing and limbs they have

Reload animation lowered & also improved

The game will now run properly without being connected to steam

Fixes