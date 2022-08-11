Game Feel Update (V0.1.5)

This update list may seem small but the general feel of the game is coming along nicely and the gameplay experience should be less buggy and more solid than before.
New Features
- More procedural animations added to weapon sway & shooting
- Overall movement & animations changes to feel more fluid & responsive
Changes
- Many more details added to starting bunker
- Spirit-Walker Ragdolls now match the clothing and limbs they have
- Reload animation lowered & also improved
- The game will now run properly without being connected to steam
Fixes
- Dying grass value too low
- Ragdoll arms no longer glitch and move
- Loading will no longer get stuck on Finializing Terrain
Changed files in this update