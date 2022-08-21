Version 2.1 out now!

Hey everyone - we're back again with another update! We're now at version 2.1.
This update fixes a few little bugs, mostly related to our recent Reunion DLC. It also brings our Steam Deck rating up to "Verified"!
It's been really great hear so much feedback from people about Reunion, I'm really glad it's gone down so well overall. We're all super proud of it, and happy people are enjoying it. Thanks for playing <3
Changelog for v2.1:
- Dicey Dungeons is now Steam Deck verified!
- Added "Jester Technique" workout to the Warrior Reunion episode.
- Fixed an audio popping bug that affected some players.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Password status effect to count to the wrong value on some cards.
- Fixed a music bug that occurred if Sticky Hands ran away during a fight.
- Fixed a softlock bug that could occur for the 6th character if you activated certain call for backup cards too quickly.
- Spare Dice cards now work correctly with Fury and Re-Equip Next.
- Cursed combination cards will no longer fire automatically.
- Keymaster remix rule now also applies to Thief stolen cards.
- You no longer lose a workout card if you flee in Warrior Reunion.
- Fixed a bug where stolen Thief equipment could appear as a workout in Warrior Reunion.
- Fixed a bug where innate status effects would apply twice if the enemy goes first.
- Equipment that "maintains fury" now works correctly with multiple stacks of Fury.
- Robot's jackpot card no longer wastes Re-Equip charges in Robot Reunion episode.
- Fixed a bug that could cause you to lose cards in Inventor Reunion if you had a duplicate.
- Poison damage tooltip now updates correctly.
- Fixed glitchy equipment positions if you previewed enemy moves while transformed.
- If you buy everything from Yolanda in Halloween Special or Reunion, you no longer get an empty textbox.
- If your limit break changes mid-fight (e.g. in Warrior Reunion), the tooltip updates correctly.
- Next Up display for 6th character now shows if an upcoming card is unavailable.
- If you use the once-per-battle Finale card Encore, it no longer appears in the Next Up display.
- Snapping cards while inflicted with Vanish now no longer causes visual glitches.
- In the Finale, fixed a bug related to using dice on countdowns.
- The "Frog" remix modifier no longer forgets the boss HP if you reload your game.
- Fixed a bug where you could get infinite dice by snapping partially filled two-slot cards.
- When you're inflicted with Confuse, you can now see enemy equipment.
- Extra turns no longer inflict poison damage.
- Developer equipment tags no longer display in Val's trade tent (e.g. Empty Slot@small).
- Fixed a bug where if you had two flamethrowers and upgraded one of them, they both get upgraded.
- If you get "The Thief" remix rule while transformed into a Bear, you can still steal cards from the enemy. Also fixed a crash bug that could occur with this combination!
- If you fury the "charge" based cards Battering Ram, Lightning Rod and Harvest Scythe, they will now apply the damage first, then discharge afterwards. (For example, if Lightning Rod has a charge of 10 and you fury it now, it will do 20 damage instead of 10.)
- Minor localisation fixes.
