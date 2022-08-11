- Now cannot reload / switch between weapons when the chat is open
- Fixed some issues with saving data
- Fixed a bug where 2v2 gamemode would show team full when the team was not full (probably fixed? idk)
ULTRARUSH update for 11 August 2022
Hotfix(?)
