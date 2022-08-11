 Skip to content

ULTRARUSH update for 11 August 2022

Hotfix(?)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now cannot reload / switch between weapons when the chat is open
  • Fixed some issues with saving data
  • Fixed a bug where 2v2 gamemode would show team full when the team was not full (probably fixed? idk)

