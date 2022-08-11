Touhou Adventure 5.10

As promised I reworked the dialogues system !

I'm joking but I did changed it quite a bit, basically, before, all dialogues could be played again, which was annoying, now some dialogues will not be played again, example : Keine's tutorial fight will not play again since this option will be down after completing it.

I also added some dialogues for keine and reimu, minor ones, but they bring a bit more lore.

I also added something called encounters, basically, encounters, are random events that can occurs at a random time or not, for now, the only encounter available is upon buying the farm permit from keine

added :

Dialogues for keine and reimu

Objectives for reimu

Encounters

fixed :