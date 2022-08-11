 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hadean Tactics update for 11 August 2022

Patch 0.4.24

Share · View all patches · Build 9298443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed Drag Up skill upgrade not giving the right amount of cards.
-- Fixed Cheese sometimes overstaying their welcome.
-- Fixed units sometimes having negative damage after an upgrade.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1260591
  • Loading history…
Depot 1260592
  • Loading history…
Depot 1260593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link