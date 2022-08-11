-- Fixed Drag Up skill upgrade not giving the right amount of cards.
-- Fixed Cheese sometimes overstaying their welcome.
-- Fixed units sometimes having negative damage after an upgrade.
Hadean Tactics update for 11 August 2022
Patch 0.4.24
