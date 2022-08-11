 Skip to content

Tiny Tactics update for 11 August 2022

11 August Update - Gunnar Crash

Share · View all patches · Build 9298336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed a crash when Gunnar's VFX would not correctly be cleaned up after a round end.

It turns out Gunnar was burning more than just enemies.

