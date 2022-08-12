8 / 12 update announcement of the version of Wonderland

Share · View all patches · Build 9298334 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 02:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

It is expected that the version update of Lingjing system will be carried out at 10:30 (UTC / GMT: + 8:00) on August 12, and it is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the simulation training of the agents!

Compensation will be issued in this update: Lingbi x10000

[new functions]

New tricks: Xing Tian - tunna, Xiao Li - hidden blade

Hidden blade: Xiao Li's shadow will only enter translucent stealth and accelerate slightly. Normal attacks can be used during stealth. The attack will appear immediately after hitting the spirit scout. During stealth, the attack can not hit the soul. The stealth state can be manually released.

Tunna: every time Xing Tian successfully blocks one control, stamina value + 1. This ability has a 10 second cooldown.

New flame and gold exchange activities

Collect Xiaoli juechen Golden branch series and Xingtian flaming flame, which can be exchanged for Xiaoli ghost Golden Shadow (ghost fog) and Xingtian immortal (ghost fog) respectively

Add sound effect reminder for inviting teams In the pass interface, the corresponding role name will be displayed in the pass reward

[new fitting room]

Tianxuan treasure box: Nalan lotus dance - West sacrifice blue spider series Tianxuan treasure box: wuqizhi Lengyan Aoshi series Tianxuan treasure box: Xingtian - burning flame series Tianxuan treasure box: Xiaoli juechen Golden branch series Return to the field: Xiaofang Baihuan flower fairy series Return to the field: eight foot adults - Ghost bride series Broken jade treasure box: Yu Ji - Battle of heaven and man - killing enemies with blood

[skin treasure box weekly bonus]

Yuji - Wansheng Night Tour Series (body + suit)

[balance adjustment]

Werewolf kill mode umbrella female auxiliary Star: Tiantong does not take effect The spirit scout frozen by the simulated ghost snow girl will not be able to use the props and master star skills

[bug repair]