Fireheart - Patch 1.1.0

Greetings fellow adventurers! It has been a long time since the last update, so I am happy to release this one! It has been a long time coming and I hope that you will be happy with it!
Added:
- Slight performance increase
- Added a new key item
- new dungeon
- new boss
- Added a new achievement
Changes:
- Adjusted stats of all bosses
- Lowered Life Crystal prices
- Lowered Green Health Potion prices
- Lowered Resurrection Costs
- Rebalanced some low level enemies
- Adjusted some enemy drops
Fixes:
- Fixed various player rotation bugs
- Fixed 3 achievements that were not detected
- Fixed a bug where players were able to attack while talking to someone
- Fixed a bug where players were able to fly
- Fixed various sound bugs
As always, thank you for playing this game.
Cheers,
Mike
