Old Stories: Fireheart update for 12 August 2022

Fireheart - Patch 1.1.0

Build 9298292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings fellow adventurers! It has been a long time since the last update, so I am happy to release this one! It has been a long time coming and I hope that you will be happy with it!

Added:

  • Slight performance increase
  • Added a new key item
  • new dungeon
  • new boss
  • Added a new achievement

Changes:

  • Adjusted stats of all bosses
  • Lowered Life Crystal prices
  • Lowered Green Health Potion prices
  • Lowered Resurrection Costs
  • Rebalanced some low level enemies
  • Adjusted some enemy drops

Fixes:

  • Fixed various player rotation bugs
  • Fixed 3 achievements that were not detected
  • Fixed a bug where players were able to attack while talking to someone
  • Fixed a bug where players were able to fly
  • Fixed various sound bugs

As always, thank you for playing this game.

Cheers,
Mike

