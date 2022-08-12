Fireheart - Patch 1.1.0

Greetings fellow adventurers! It has been a long time since the last update, so I am happy to release this one! It has been a long time coming and I hope that you will be happy with it!

Added:

Slight performance increase

Added a new key item

new dungeon

new boss

Added a new achievement

Changes:

Adjusted stats of all bosses

Lowered Life Crystal prices

Lowered Green Health Potion prices

Lowered Resurrection Costs

Rebalanced some low level enemies

Adjusted some enemy drops

Fixes:

Fixed various player rotation bugs

Fixed 3 achievements that were not detected

Fixed a bug where players were able to attack while talking to someone

Fixed a bug where players were able to fly

Fixed various sound bugs

As always, thank you for playing this game.

Cheers,

Mike