Gameplay improvements & Important fixes & Raiders & Hiring & Pre-Beta 0.8.9

Vikings!

Today's patch brings important bug fixes and improvements. Also lately we have been working on bigger content that will be shown not today, but in the coming updates.

Raiders

Now in Survival, the raiders are set to a new environment, hostile Vikings are looking for you around the map. We're starting with a low gang frequency based on previous feedback. On the way we have a new form of raids, they will turn into special waves.

Hiring warriors

To fight back and make your own raids, you need warriors under your command. You can now hire people in Survival. Find the head of the mercenaries marked on the compass.

Choose a suitable generated warrior, they have different characteristics. Keep in mind, a stronger warrior costs more and you will need to pay him a regular salary. You can find gold in various places, raid the camp, or loot those who have come for your head.

Attack animation system bug Fix

Thanks to community feedback, we have discovered a bug that caused the attack animation system to break and not execute attacks. Players experienced this more often during gathering. Now it is fixed.

Character starts flying Fix

The issue that caused your character to fly has been resolved.

Deathmatch multiplayer disconnect Fix

Since the last patch Loki's Maze Deathmatch servers have been disconnecting players. Sorry for the inconvenience. That is fixed.

Ship disappearing Fix

Fixed an issue that caused player ships to disappear after restarting the game.

Different display ratio and other UI issues Fix

The UI has been updated with some improvements and bug fixes. Issues that existed with some display ratios have been fixed.

Updated equip-unequip animations for all weapons. Now they work faster, blend much smoother and became more satisfying. Fixed custom issues with certain weapons, the two-handed axe no longer does weird things.

Improved parkour

If you get hit while climbing it will be cancelled and you can fall. Various parkour related issues were fixed.

Improved exposure compensation and fog

Brightness no longer jumps in a strange way. This was especially a problem on cloudy and rainy days when it was too dark to see well. The night under the moon also became a little brighter. Adjusted the fog for better visibility and it also gives a slight performance improvement.

Bots blocks and dodge arrows

A Viking with a shield is not such an easy target for an archer from a distance. Those who do not have a shield still have a chance to successfully dodge at the last moment.

It now freezes time in Singleplayer. Also, fixed several bugs in pause menu.

Feedback button

A feedback button has been added with a question form, where you can also report bugs and share suggestions.

Additional improvements

Day time is longer now based on received feedback.

As we said earlier, the map is not in its final form. Better coastline and many other improvements on the way.

Skål!

Blackrose Arts