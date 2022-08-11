 Skip to content

Gummings update for 11 August 2022

Bug fix update

Build 9298174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrected bug related to toolmode selection.

Corrected some issues in graphical user interface related to the amount of gummings reached to gate (This correction is now made to levels 1-4, previously it was made to levels 5-16).

