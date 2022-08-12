Hello everyone!

No vacation for horror with this new update, with the “nightmare” difficulty and many other improvements.

Thanks for your feedback on discord https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp !

V0.3.3 - Improvements and debug

IMPROVEMENTS

New Nightmare difficulty (only one light stick, entities with more power, faster, but more loots)

Sounds of a level start after the intro video

New option for skip intro automatically (false by default)

Intro videos with better quality in higher quality option

Scary decals in Suburbs level when you take relics

Title Tab info grow/ungrow during 5 seconds

EQUIPMENTS/LOOTS

No levels required anymore for equipments

Compass with emissive Arrow

Compass no longer detect loot objects, equipments and light sticks

Display loot details in ending screen

Switch equipment with better animation (tidy equipment before take the new one)

Codes of notebook displayed on the keys list

PHYSICS/CAMERA

Improve doors behaviour, without physics anymore, and fix some toilet doors movement

Players can lean left and right with H and J (by default)

No more change speed when aim and increase aim zoom

DEBUG