Forsake update for 12 August 2022

V0.3.3 - Improvements and debug

Build 9298157

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
No vacation for horror with this new update, with the “nightmare” difficulty and many other improvements.
Thanks for your feedback on discord https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp !

IMPROVEMENTS

  • New Nightmare difficulty (only one light stick, entities with more power, faster, but more loots)
  • Sounds of a level start after the intro video
  • New option for skip intro automatically (false by default)
  • Intro videos with better quality in higher quality option
  • Scary decals in Suburbs level when you take relics
  • Title Tab info grow/ungrow during 5 seconds

EQUIPMENTS/LOOTS

  • No levels required anymore for equipments
  • Compass with emissive Arrow
  • Compass no longer detect loot objects, equipments and light sticks
  • Display loot details in ending screen
  • Switch equipment with better animation (tidy equipment before take the new one)
  • Codes of notebook displayed on the keys list

PHYSICS/CAMERA

  • Improve doors behaviour, without physics anymore, and fix some toilet doors movement
  • Players can lean left and right with H and J (by default)
  • No more change speed when aim and increase aim zoom

DEBUG

  • Fix some hitboxes (with sofa in Suburbs for keys)
  • Force disable controller when knocked out (to avoid move)
  • Update tutorial texts in hospital with correct input (by keyboard or controller)
  • Fix entities movement in hospital
  • Fix some spelling mistakes
  • Fix duplicate keyboard bindings in option menu

