Share · View all patches · Build 9298062 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Mod tools updated: mod support for missiles

Mod tools updated: Sound mod for turrets, aa guns, missiles and torpedo launchers

Mod tools updated: ciws option for aa gun mods

Mod tools updated: weapon classification support for modsin the inventory

Fixed The tiny error when picking color in paint mode

Fixed The bug that the HE warhead of missile doesn't do any damage