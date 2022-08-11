**
Patch V1.0.4
**
Fixes
Fix Subtitle in cinematics & UI for each screen format
Fix tutorial UI text and animation for each screen format
Fix bush not respawning after death
**
Users Experience
**
Add 21:9 / 16:10 / 4:3 screen support
Add Joystick control in the all menus
Change "Continue" button by an Icon in "Death Screen"
Add a control layout image in "Pause menu"
Gameplay change:
The player can't be interrupt by enemies when charging the heavy attack now
Change camera behavior for smoother gameplay
Rebalance the positioning/numbers of enemies & Health Tikis
Know issue:
ːsteamsadː
The game doesn't have Vsync, some tearing effect is produce. Due to performance issue the game don't have the Vsync parameters at the moment, if you experiencing Tearing you can activate "fast sync" in you Vsync parameter in Nvidia contol panel
Thank for your feedbacks ! ːsteamthumbsupː
