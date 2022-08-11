 Skip to content

Koa: The Forgotten Gods update for 11 August 2022

Patch V1.0.4

Patch V1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch V1.0.4

Fixes

Fix Subtitle in cinematics & UI for each screen format
Fix tutorial UI text and animation for each screen format
Fix bush not respawning after death

Users Experience

Add 21:9 / 16:10 / 4:3 screen support
Add Joystick control in the all menus
Change "Continue" button by an Icon in "Death Screen"
Add a control layout image in "Pause menu"

Gameplay change:

The player can't be interrupt by enemies when charging the heavy attack now
Change camera behavior for smoother gameplay
Rebalance the positioning/numbers of enemies & Health Tikis

Know issue:

The game doesn't have Vsync, some tearing effect is produce. Due to performance issue the game don't have the Vsync parameters at the moment, if you experiencing Tearing you can activate "fast sync" in you Vsync parameter in Nvidia contol panel

Thank for your feedbacks ! ːsteamthumbsupː

