New Language Added!

Hey everyone! The Polish translation is now available!

Please restart your game client to download it. If you use Steam, Epic, etc. and run into any additional problems, try verifying your game files.

We will continue making improvements and additions to the translation over time.

For Polish in particular, we suggest using the "Montserrat" font in the Gameplay Settings for best viewing.

Work still continues on the other translations, and we hope to have them finished soon.

Enjoy, and thanks for your support!