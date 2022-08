Share · View all patches · Build 9298012 · Last edited 11 August 2022 – 17:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Exhibition

New selection of artists

Aesthetics

-Unique appearance for all the rooms

-Museum appearance changed (new ambient)

-New display of title and author

New Areas

-New area unlocked: HANGAR DAMA (Plaza) with some works by artists from the previous season

Functionality

-NPC implementation (DAMERINO)

-Dialogue system

-Camera view (1st/3d person)

Features

-Room devices (interact to know about the room's artist)

Fixes

-Collision

-Lights