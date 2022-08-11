 Skip to content

STRANGER update for 11 August 2022

STRANGER Game Release $8.99 Launch Discount!

Thank you so much for following this development journey!
I am so grateful for how far I have come as a solo student developer (:

LAUNCH TRAILER:

Be sure to give STRANGER a go and leave a review! Can't wait to see what you all think of the game!

