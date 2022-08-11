OH, SUMMER... STORIES!

Hi there, friends!

Good to see you again. I've been out and about gathering all the news for you, let's check what we have on the discount first. Right now Furry Shades Of Gay 2 is on sale with a nice 35% discount, so if you've been hesitating to play - now is the perfect time to give the game a try! Furry Shades Of Gay is also on sale, so go check it out!

But here's more:

Yes, just like that, I'm telling you that you can now update the game and get all new mini-stories!

It's vacation time and our heroes are oh so ready to warm up under the sun. Explore sea shores, hunt sea creatures and gain some summer body confidence with power couples having fun.





Help the boyfriends teach their lover how to swim, drive shy sub out of his comfort zone and help the officers get to their summer training camp.





Beautiful artworks done by the original artists of the stories with that one slight hint of a promising continuation.

That's a lot, right? But don't worry, there's always more - we constantly work on exclusive content for our social media, as much as we work on the Furry Shades Of Gay 3 - go add the game to the wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1953540/Furry_Shades_of_Gay_3_Still_Gayer/

Join us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/furlough_games

Hang out with us on Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/PZJfRpRRqR

Subscribe to our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/furlough_games

Now, go play the game, and I'll see you in the next one.

Love,

Shane