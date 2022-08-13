 Skip to content

Rasetsu Fumaden update for 13 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMER Plan is a new brand that will focus on releasing interesting and fun all-ages games!

GAMER Plan's the first project:

"Rasetsu Fumaden" is now on sale!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1844400/_/

This is an action RPG set in the Edo period, in a world where demons, humans, and gods exist together.
The player controls Rasetsu Raki, a princess of the demon tribe who possesses great sealing powers and defeats the enemies by skillfully using various 'sword techniques' and 'barrier techniques' that destroy enemies





