Hint System & more

Hi humans!

We have read all the forum posts and reviews about the game and made a list of changes.

This update is supposed to improve the game based on your feedback. ːwinkycatː

The game has a hint system now, but you can only use it once on each floor.

Another announcement we have for you is that we had implemented new achievements: you can now decorate your profile with some cool letters!



Special thanks to Amber Mos for the Dutch localization!

And also a huge thank you to user @eifelkenny and his wife to correct some of the German localization.

Here's a list of what has changed:

Hint system

50 new achievements

Dutch localization

Changed some lines on German localization

Set the menu to open 2X faster

You can now open the menu with the right-click

We hope this game will bring the series to a whole new level.

NO BAD ACHIEVEMENT THIS TIME! ːfofinoː

That's it for today!

Hope you enjoy the update!

Love & Purrs,

Devcats