Hint System & more

Hi humans!
We have read all the forum posts and reviews about the game and made a list of changes.
This update is supposed to improve the game based on your feedback. ːwinkycatː
The game has a hint system now, but you can only use it once on each floor.
Another announcement we have for you is that we had implemented new achievements: you can now decorate your profile with some cool letters!
Special thanks to Amber Mos for the Dutch localization!
And also a huge thank you to user @eifelkenny and his wife to correct some of the German localization.
Here's a list of what has changed:
- Hint system
- 50 new achievements
- Dutch localization
- Changed some lines on German localization
- Set the menu to open 2X faster
- You can now open the menu with the right-click
If you liked this game remember to wishlist A Castle Full of Cats!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2070550/A_Castle_Full_of_Cats/
We hope this game will bring the series to a whole new level.
NO BAD ACHIEVEMENT THIS TIME! ːfofinoː
That's it for today!
Hope you enjoy the update!
Love & Purrs,
Devcats
Changed files in this update