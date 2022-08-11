 Skip to content

A Building Full of Cats update for 11 August 2022

Hint System & more

Share · View all patches · Build 9297750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi humans!

We have read all the forum posts and reviews about the game and made a list of changes.
This update is supposed to improve the game based on your feedback. ːwinkycatː

The game has a hint system now, but you can only use it once on each floor.

Another announcement we have for you is that we had implemented new achievements: you can now decorate your profile with some cool letters!

Special thanks to Amber Mos for the Dutch localization!
And also a huge thank you to user @eifelkenny and his wife to correct some of the German localization.

Here's a list of what has changed:

  • Hint system
  • 50 new achievements
  • Dutch localization
  • Changed some lines on German localization
  • Set the menu to open 2X faster
  • You can now open the menu with the right-click

If you liked this game remember to wishlist A Castle Full of Cats!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2070550/A_Castle_Full_of_Cats/
We hope this game will bring the series to a whole new level.
NO BAD ACHIEVEMENT THIS TIME! ːfofinoː

That's it for today!
Hope you enjoy the update!
Love & Purrs,
Devcats

