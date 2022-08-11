 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 11 August 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.6.7]

Share · View all patches · Build 9297602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : Quests that require bringing materials now display the current amount you have, regardless of whether you accepted the quest
Added : Different colors for "+" icon on an equipment that has 2+ enchanted effects or enchant slots (except for Thief's mastery effect)
Added : Equipment Inventory Page 6-9
Fixed : a NaN causing bug
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 1690711
  • Loading history…
Depot 1690712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link