Added : Quests that require bringing materials now display the current amount you have, regardless of whether you accepted the quest
Added : Different colors for "+" icon on an equipment that has 2+ enchanted effects or enchant slots (except for Thief's mastery effect)
Added : Equipment Inventory Page 6-9
Fixed : a NaN causing bug
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 11 August 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.6.7]
Added : Quests that require bringing materials now display the current amount you have, regardless of whether you accepted the quest
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update