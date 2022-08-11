 Skip to content

SHMUP Creator update for 11 August 2022

V1.2.12

Build 9297576

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES:
.trail bullet effect was crashing (regression)
.I optimized the weapon laser and charge sounds memory usage: depending on the number of weapons in the game the gain can be a lot
.player bank speed was not read properly
.if the End of level next level was the 1st level, the game variables (like score) were reseted
.End of level UI could display a wrong Next level name in certain cases

