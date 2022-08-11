Update 0.6.0.3 brings some performance improvements to the rendering system and an improved responsiveness for the energy and endurance UI.

Performance Improvements

The rendering system was improved to exclude all non visible elements on the map from draw checks. This should lead to a noticeable performance improvement, especially when there are a lot of projectiles which also move off screen and also when having huge maps with a lot of enemies and objects.

Improved responsiveness of energy & endurance UI

The energy and endurance UI is now more responsive. While the animation worked out great in the early game chaining a lot of these animation times together on endgame builds ended up in a very unresponsive UI which made it hard to tell how resources are used and how fast the regeneration is, especially if the regeneration speed is higher than the animation speed.

Old UI:



New UI:



Further improvements

The burning ground effect has been tweaked for improved performance

Added the keybinding for opening the skill gem menu which is the key "G" on default. This key can also be changed in the key bindings menu.

[Gatekeeper] Fixed a missplaced collider on the stone smasher projectiles

[Gatekeeper] Fixed too low projectile range of iron frost

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

