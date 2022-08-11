PATCH 0.22.08.11

Major Fixes/Changes Only

0.22.08.11 Changes

• Fixed FPS drop due to surveillance cameras always rendering an output.

• Fixed Water Catcher lock state not saving.

• Fixed Take-All not working on loot boxes.

• Fixed splitting items in a vehicles inventory with the splitting item ending up in the incorrect slots.

• Fixed quest XP and Rewards being gifted to the incorrect player if multiple players are online.

• Over-hulled networking for player bases.

• Fixed lag spikes due to large bases loading.

• Fixed player disconnects.

• Fixed bad dedicated server CPU performance which would result in increased ping times.

• Added Glass Window Shutters - These can be unlocked via the Research Bench.

• Fixed NPCs respawning with Christmas hats enabled.

• Fixed NPCs max roam distances causing some NPCs to be stuck in retreating speed.

• Added server file timestamp readout to lobby UI.

• Sprinting now consumes 50% more stamina.

• Added lootable Corn Chips.

• Added lootable Moldy Sandwich.

• Disabling Restrict Town Building now allows placement on POI surfaces.

0.22.08.02 Changes

• Fixed take-all bug which could result in item duping.

• Fixed not being able to pick up Stone Fireplace.

• Mirror networking improvements.

• Pink Collector now have 100% drop chance for key cards.

• Eco Fuel now costs 5x compost to make.

This update has mostly been focused on networking and server performance issues which took a large amount of time to debug and fix.

known issues

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

