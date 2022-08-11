v0.21.6 Patch - Balancing, Save System Rework, Diamond Upgrades Rework, etc.!

[⇐ v0.21.6 ⇒]
[Added]
- (Crafting) Presets now have a custom preset input.
- (Solitaire) A setting to toggle Auto Win
[Changed]
NOTE! A lot of the balancing related changes in this update are subject to change!
- (Saving!) Save System has been reworked. Flasks, Tubes, and Shared data has been merged! No more importing/exporting/managing multiple files! This should eliminate a lot of the save-related bugs. With this save system change, current backups have been wiped. You are still allowed to import previous saves with the following tags: “FLASKS>”, “TUBES>”, “SHARED>”.
- (Saving) You now have a maximum of 50 backup files.
- (Menu) Menu has gotten a touch up since the save system was reworked, so it should be less confusing now!
- (Research) Orange Flask Research Time: 120 => 60 Seconds
- (Research) Yellow Flask Research Time: 600 => 300 Seconds
- (Research) Yellow Flask Requirement: 250 => 100 Orange Flasks
- (Research) Blue Flask Time: 7,200 => 20,000 Seconds
- (Research) Purple Flask Time: 1.00e7 => 1.00e8 Seconds
- (Diamond Shop) The upgrades have been moved to their own page
- (Diamond Shop) (subject to change!) The upgrades have been reworked to make it more fair for F2P and pay-to-speed-up players. Most upgrades have been grouped together, so you can buy one upgrade with multiple effects. Each upgrade group starts at 1 Diamond Item, the cost multiplier is 4x. Costs are no longer shared. Upgrades work exactly the same, just a bit easier to choose which upgrades to get. This also means the UI has been cleaned up :). Everyone's upgrades will be reset for the first time, just so you can respend your diamonds accordingly!
- (Crafting) Start of the rebalancing phase, for a smoother early game experience. Here are some base Flask cost changes: Yellow (15 => 25), Green (25 => 250), Blue (75 => 1.00e3).
- (Accelerators): (subject to change!) Energy boost accelerator unlock cost: 1.00e10 => 1.00e15
- (Prestige): (subject to change!) Base formula: log(energy / 1e10 + 1, 1.35) => log(energy / 1e15 + 1, 1.35)
- (Prestige): (subject to change!) Prestige Unlocks at 1.00e18 Energy
-
[Fixed]
- (Accelerators) Item Accelerators generate items when you haven’t unlocked the accelerator.
- (Ice) Fixed a bug where ice makers went negative for some reason
- (Offline) Fixed offline progress
[Removed]
- (Crafting) Manual Crafting! Whenever you buy a crafting slot, it automatically starts crafting for you. You no longer need to buy Auto Crafters. This is to make the early game feel smoother.
- (Settings) Flask/Tube Resetting, due to the reworked save system.
Changed files in this update