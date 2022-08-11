New Game Mode

Up until now, when starting a new run, players created a deck by selecting from a randomized subset of their unlocked cards. Now with Free Pick, you can choose any starting ability for your lineage, and build your deck from any of the cards that have been unlocked! For players that conceded over and over until you got your perfect starting deck, this mode is for you.

Free Pick mode will have a different leaderboard from Draft, so get out there and get your name on the new leaderboard!

This new mode also paves the way towards putting together a sandbox mode, where you will be able to customize your run even further. Sandbox mode will have all cards unlocked, and open up options like battlefield size, starting gold, and way more.

Other minor changes below: