Black One Blood Brothers update for 11 August 2022

Update 1.30: Suicide bombers

Update 1.30: Suicide bombers

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.30 is online. This update adds a new enemy: Suicide bomber!
They are ready to blow themselves up to kill an operator or a hostage...

[CHANGELOG]

  • Add: New enemy - Suicide bomber
  • Add: Difficulty option - Suicide bombers
  • Add: Rendering of scope recoil
  • Add: Current order in UI teammate
  • Add: Report when alarm went off
  • Improve: Inputs menu
  • Improve: Gameplay menu
  • Improve: Debriefing cinematic
  • Improve: Optimization of synchronized orders
  • Fix: AI might not find cover correctly

