Update 1.30: Suicide bombers

Dear operators,
1.30 is online. This update adds a new enemy: Suicide bomber!
They are ready to blow themselves up to kill an operator or a hostage...
[CHANGELOG]
- Add: New enemy - Suicide bomber
- Add: Difficulty option - Suicide bombers
- Add: Rendering of scope recoil
- Add: Current order in UI teammate
- Add: Report when alarm went off
- Improve: Inputs menu
- Improve: Gameplay menu
- Improve: Debriefing cinematic
- Improve: Optimization of synchronized orders
- Fix: AI might not find cover correctly
Changed files in this update