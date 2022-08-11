 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trailmakers update for 11 August 2022

Flight & Monsters vs Mechs🏆 Trailmakers Build Challenges

Share · View all patches · Build 9297302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey builder!

Have you missed our Challenges? Good news: we are back with double video today: FLIGHT & MONSTERS VS MECHS

First round: RUUN! It's Godzilla!!! | Trailmakers Monsters vs. Mechs Challenge, choose your side:

I Feel the Need for Speed | Trailmakers Flight Challenge:

Do you want to participate in future challenges? Well, you should click here then to go direct to our Discord server. You'll meet a lot of excellent builders there. And Jamie too.

Thanks for having fun with Trailmakers and stay tuned for more awesome challenges to come!

Changed depots in stabilizing branch

View more data in app history for build 9297302
Trailmakers Content Depot 585421
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link